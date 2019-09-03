Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALTR. Deutsche Bank downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Altair Engineering stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.29. 23,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,617. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.48.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $139,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Brett R. Chouinard sold 12,820 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $452,674.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 343,435 shares of company stock valued at $13,812,749. 29.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 55.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,673,207 shares of the software’s stock valued at $148,361,000 after buying an additional 1,308,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,053,897 shares of the software’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after buying an additional 218,111 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 20.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,707,777 shares of the software’s stock valued at $99,673,000 after buying an additional 467,553 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at $88,191,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,153,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $46,594,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 45.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altair Engineering (ALTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.