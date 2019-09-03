Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given a $59.00 Price Target by Northland Securities Analysts

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) received a $59.00 price target from analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMBA. TheStreet cut shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Dougherty & Co set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ambarella and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.29. 1,362,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,466. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.74. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a current ratio of 9.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $41,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,568.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $238,337.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,429.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,201 shares of company stock valued at $655,716. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

