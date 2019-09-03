Ambarella’s (AMBA) Hold Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their hold rating on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMBA. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambarella from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a sell rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of AMBA traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.29. 2,062,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a current ratio of 9.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,535 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $238,337.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,627,429.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,490 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $109,510.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,201 shares of company stock valued at $655,716 over the last three months. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

