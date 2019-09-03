American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.93

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 1033064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

AXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufact. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $669.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 72,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 27.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 5.3% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter.

About American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.