American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) Plans $0.12 — Dividend

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1236 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of KORP stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $51.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,330. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.83 and a twelve month high of $51.59.

