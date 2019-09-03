Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Trading 5.9% Higher

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.60, 693,817 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 181% from the average session volume of 246,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the second quarter worth about $666,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Americas Silver by 37.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Americas Silver by 49.5% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 539,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 178,384 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the second quarter worth about $5,451,000.

About Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

