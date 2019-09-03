Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $46,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Gifford Fong Associates grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.3% during the second quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 67,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after buying an additional 13,671 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Amgen by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 19,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $239,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.9% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,425 shares of company stock worth $804,312. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.13. 89,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,750. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.49 and a 200 day moving average of $184.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $211.90. The company has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.83.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

