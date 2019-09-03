AMTD International (NASDAQ:HKIB) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMTD International (NASDAQ:HKIB) in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:HKIB opened at $9.00 on Friday. AMTD International has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

About AMTD International

AMTD International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in investment banking activities primarily in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is also involved in the provision of investment advisory services, assets management, and strategic investments. The company offers a range of investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, securities brokerage, institutional sales and distribution, and research, as well as advisory on credit rating, financing, and mergers and acquisitions transactions.

