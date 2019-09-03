Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nomura initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Analog Devices from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.11.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $109.83 on Friday. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $76.62 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 10,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $1,098,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 14,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $1,644,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,625.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,399 shares of company stock worth $6,894,753 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 44,740 shares during the period. Tradition Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 820,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,390,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.