Analysts Anticipate Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) to Post $0.04 EPS

Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $11.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Park City Group an industry rank of 50 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PCYG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park City Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Park City Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 19.6% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 165,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Park City Group during the first quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Park City Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 159,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCYG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.30. 2,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

