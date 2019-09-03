Analysts Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Sally Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 151.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,449. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marshall E. Eisenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $118,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,924.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $223,920 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.91. 121,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,185. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.44. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $23.61.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

