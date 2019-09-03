Analysts Anticipate Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Will Post Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) will post $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the highest is $2.34. Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings of $2.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.44 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

SIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

NYSE SIX traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $59.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,684. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.62. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $72.39. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $27,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 736,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,083,000 after acquiring an additional 64,396 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $428,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 101.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

