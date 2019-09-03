Analysts Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Sep 3rd, 2019

Wall Street analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report $1.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $1.98 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $7.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $45,797.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald F. Mcaleenan sold 125,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $2,367,703.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,449. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $810,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 197,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.93. 729,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,898. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.93. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

