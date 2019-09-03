Analysts Expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. Franklin Street Properties reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ FSP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 352,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,120. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

