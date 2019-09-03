Analysts Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.05 Million

Brokerages expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce $66.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.14 million and the highest is $67.62 million. Repligen posted sales of $49.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $265.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $263.74 million to $267.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $315.46 million, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $319.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Repligen from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $100,168.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,329 shares in the company, valued at $9,152,748.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Repligen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 84,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Repligen by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $2.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.46. The company had a trading volume of 373,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.11. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.25.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

