Analysts Expect UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $48.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned UFP Technologies an industry rank of 112 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other news, insider R Jeffrey Bailly sold 7,680 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $297,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 495,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,184,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 545.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFPT traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.71. 15,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,978. UFP Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $51.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that UFP Technologies will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Technologies (UFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.