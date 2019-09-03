Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.15

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANDE. TheStreet lowered shares of Andersons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Buckingham Research set a $30.00 target price on shares of Andersons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andersons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. Andersons had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Andersons in the 4th quarter worth about $2,422,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Andersons by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,400,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andersons Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

