AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research raised AngioDynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AngioDynamics from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $18.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of $684.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.66.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Gould sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $292,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 66,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $621,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

