Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,387,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,145,000 after purchasing an additional 273,738 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 3.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 8.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Anthem by 14.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM traded down $3.83 on Tuesday, reaching $257.69. The company had a trading volume of 53,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,503. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.46 and a 200-day moving average of $283.52. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $152,937.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,877.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,317.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.40.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.