Apex (CPX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $72,222.00

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Apex has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $72,222.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apex has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Apex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bit-Z, LBank and Bitbns.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009759 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007470 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,792,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com.

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, LBank and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.