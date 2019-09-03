Ardor (ARDR) Price Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange and OKEx. Ardor has a market capitalization of $55.97 million and approximately $568,772.00 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006828 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001576 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, Poloniex, OKEx, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

