Argus (ARGUS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $128.00

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded up 55.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Argus has traded 217.8% higher against the US dollar. Argus has a total market cap of $742.00 and approximately $128.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argus coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020019 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002207 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00149137 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,529.60 or 0.99897755 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003475 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002874 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000426 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Argus Profile

Argus (CRYPTO:ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co.

Buying and Selling Argus

Argus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

