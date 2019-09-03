Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 24.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 46.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.81. 16,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.77. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.56. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $187.08 and a 1-year high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $608.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.78 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (down previously from $315.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.78.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $2,439,486.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,971 shares in the company, valued at $442,095.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $306,421.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,185.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,053 shares of company stock worth $47,727,591. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

