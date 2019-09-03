Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.33

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.33 and traded as high as $29.32. Aristocrat Leisure shares last traded at $29.16, with a volume of 647,868 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is A$27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45.

In other Aristocrat Leisure news, insider Trevor Croker 116,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th.

About Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL)

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and digital social games, as well as Web and mobile gaming services.

