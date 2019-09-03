aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.53

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $2.92. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $4.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.07.

The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 158.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 67,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 19.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,845,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 305,314 shares in the last quarter.

About aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

