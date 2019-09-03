Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given a $108.00 Price Target at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets set a $108.00 target price on Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Baidu from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, CLSA set a $138.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.21.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.56. The company had a trading volume of 253,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,134. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.93 and its 200 day moving average is $136.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $234.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.73.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Baidu by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

