Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.46

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.46 and traded as high as $14.44. Banc of California shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 6,630 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.32 million, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Banc of California Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 33,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 55,825.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 471,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 256,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

