Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$46.00 target price on the stock.

LB has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, CSFB set a C$41.00 price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$43.70.

Shares of LB opened at C$43.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.35. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$36.21 and a twelve month high of C$46.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.02%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

