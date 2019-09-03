Barclays Trims Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) Target Price to $8.00

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JAG. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jagged Peak Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Get Jagged Peak Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JAG opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.07. Jagged Peak Energy has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $53,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 452,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,086,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,311,000 after purchasing an additional 502,834 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 1st quarter worth $817,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 1st quarter worth $3,384,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Jagged Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jagged Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.