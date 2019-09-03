Barrington Research Lowers H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Price Target to $30.00

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HRB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of H & R Block from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of H & R Block from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & R Block from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of H & R Block from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. H & R Block has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of HRB opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51. H & R Block has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 305.29%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. H & R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that H & R Block will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 8,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

