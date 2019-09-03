Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Stock Price Up 37.5%

Bayhorse Silver Inc (CVE:BHS) shares rose 37.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.17, approximately 434,642 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 121,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 million and a PE ratio of -3.88.

Get Bayhorse Silver alerts:

In other Bayhorse Silver news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 569,152 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$39,840.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,269,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$578,833.50. Insiders have sold a total of 1,280,152 shares of company stock valued at $99,897 over the last 90 days.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile (CVE:BHS)

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon; and a 75% undivided right, title, and interest in the Bridging the Gap (Government Gulch) Property situated in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, Idaho.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.