bebe stores (NASDAQ:BEBE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.87

Shares of bebe stores, inc. (NASDAQ:BEBE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.87 and traded as high as $6.75. bebe stores shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 10,832 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.

bebe stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEBE)

bebe stores, inc. designs, develops and produces a range of contemporary women’s apparel and accessories. The Company’s product offering includes a range of separates, tops, dresses, active wear and accessories for a range of occasions. It designs and develops its merchandise in-house, which is manufactured to its specifications and it also sources directly from third-party manufacturers.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for bebe stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bebe stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.