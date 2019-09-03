Bela (BELA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $55.00

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded up 31.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Bela token can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Bela has a total market capitalization of $402,693.00 and approximately $55.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bela has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00658973 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000562 BTC.

About Bela

BELA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 49,737,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,069,153 tokens. The official website for Bela is livebela.com. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin.

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

