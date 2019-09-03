Beldex Price Reaches $0.0726 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0726 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX. Beldex has a market capitalization of $71.15 million and $646,429.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00310003 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000051 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.