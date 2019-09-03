Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of Bell Copper Corp (CVE:BCU) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 34000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09.

About Bell Copper (CVE:BCU)

Bell Copper Corporation acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral property interests in North America. It owns 100% interest in the Kabba porphyry copper/molybdenum project that covers an area of 13,000 acres located in northwestern Arizona. The company was formerly known as Bell Resources Corporation and changed its name to Bell Copper Corporation in April 2008.

