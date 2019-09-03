BidaskClub Lowers SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Moffett Nathanson restated a neutral rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $259.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $236.67.
Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $262.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.69. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $146.13 and a 52-week high of $266.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.88.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.47%.
In other news, SVP Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $5,396,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,369. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Langer sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.91, for a total transaction of $1,388,384.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,372 shares of company stock valued at $23,701,534. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3,456.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,162 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 28.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,522,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,747,000 after buying an additional 990,368 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 3,484.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 958,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,400,000 after buying an additional 931,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,683,000 after buying an additional 486,674 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at about $92,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
