BidaskClub Lowers SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Moffett Nathanson restated a neutral rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $259.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $236.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $262.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.69. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $146.13 and a 52-week high of $266.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.88.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.47%.

In other news, SVP Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $5,396,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,369. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Langer sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.91, for a total transaction of $1,388,384.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,372 shares of company stock valued at $23,701,534. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3,456.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,162 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 28.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,522,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,747,000 after buying an additional 990,368 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 3,484.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 958,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,400,000 after buying an additional 931,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,683,000 after buying an additional 486,674 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at about $92,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

