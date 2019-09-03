BidaskClub Lowers Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WING. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wingstop from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wingstop from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.93.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $100.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.84. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $56.95 and a 12 month high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $445,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at $127,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at $216,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

