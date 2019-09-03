BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Given a $2.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) has been given a $2.00 target price by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 185.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.04. BIO-key International has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 167.36%.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.