BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) to announce $110.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.97 million and the highest is $111.00 million. BioTelemetry reported sales of $100.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full year sales of $444.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $443.92 million to $445.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $491.74 million, with estimates ranging from $489.17 million to $494.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.11 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEAT. BidaskClub cut BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital set a $90.00 price objective on BioTelemetry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on BioTelemetry from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 290,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,849. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. BioTelemetry has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $80.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in BioTelemetry by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioTelemetry by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

