Bismuth One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,263.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 33% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.17 million and $1,263.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0849 or 0.00000797 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bismuth has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020163 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003543 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

