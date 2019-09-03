Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $10.94 on Major Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $10.94 or 0.00103906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Exmo, Bittrex and DSX. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $191.55 million and approximately $18.21 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00431428 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00042801 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003652 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Negocie Coins, QuadrigaCX, Koineks, Kucoin, Bitlish, BitBay, Instant Bitex, Altcoin Trader, TDAX, YoBit, Bitsane, Zebpay, Bleutrade, Vebitcoin, Graviex, BitFlip, Sistemkoin, C2CX, Bit-Z, Bittrex, CEX.IO, Crex24, Exmo, Coinnest, SouthXchange, Exrates, Bithumb, Ovis, HitBTC, Binance, Korbit, Bitinka, Bitfinex, BitMarket, Gate.io, DSX, Indodax, Upbit, Huobi, Coinone, Trade Satoshi and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

