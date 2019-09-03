Bitcoinus Achieves Market Capitalization of $680.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $680.00 and $50,696.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020019 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002230 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00149137 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,529.60 or 0.99897755 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003475 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002874 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000426 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 1,592,943,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog.

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.