BitRewards Hits Market Cap of $37,499.00 (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. BitRewards has a market cap of $37,499.00 and approximately $4,070.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitRewards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, BitRewards has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitRewards alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00577080 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004966 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000245 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000174 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About BitRewards

BIT is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,692,273 tokens. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards. BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr.

BitRewards Token Trading

BitRewards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitRewards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitRewards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.