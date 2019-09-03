BlackCoin Price Reaches $0.0725 on Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $22,803.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0725 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020343 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004617 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 62,979,936 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Livecoin, CoinEgg and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.