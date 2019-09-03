BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BMC Stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised shares of BMC Stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush cut shares of BMC Stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.08.

NASDAQ BMCH opened at $25.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.05. BMC Stock has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.35.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $946.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BMC Stock will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Hamblet sold 40,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,002,800.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Hamblet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,096 shares of company stock worth $1,681,771. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 9.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 5.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 5.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 12.9% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 2.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 85,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

