BMO Capital Markets Raises Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$36.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CWB. CSFB set a C$31.00 target price on Canadian Western Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upgraded Canadian Western Bank from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.50.

TSE:CWB opened at C$31.76 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$24.33 and a twelve month high of C$36.33. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 3,738 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.75, for a total value of C$111,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,729 shares in the company, valued at C$586,937.75.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

