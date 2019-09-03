Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Shares Down 0.8%

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78), 0 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.50 ($0.79).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72.

In other Bonhill Group news, insider Fraser Gray bought 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £4,994.46 ($6,526.15).

Bonhill Group Company Profile

Bonhill Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and events company in the United Kingdom. The company's services include running digital advertising campaigns through its digital media platforms, demand generation solutions that generate qualified sales leads, bespoke content marketing programs, and intelligence-driven research reports.

