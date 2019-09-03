Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,672,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for about 1.4% of RE Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RE Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Boston Scientific worth $71,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 251.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,413,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,401,000 after buying an additional 3,158,088 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 38.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,002,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,982,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,046 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $53,179,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,252,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,687,034,000 after buying an additional 1,162,625 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research set a $46.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of BSX traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,635,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,813. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 3,039 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $122,957.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 1,906 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $81,958.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,753,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,865 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

