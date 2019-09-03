Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given a $46.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) has been given a $46.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research set a $46.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.56. 2,635,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486,813. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 3,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $122,957.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $81,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,753,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,346 shares of company stock worth $1,729,865. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 333.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 60.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.