Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $37.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

BHF traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 770,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.06. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric T. Steigerwalt purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $425,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,575.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Conor Murphy purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.68 per share, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,783.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,441 shares of company stock worth $1,091,409 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 387.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

